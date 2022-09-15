French President Macron to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London, Macron said on Thursday on his Twitter account.
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who died last week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT.
