Left Menu

Centre, Assam govt to sign peace accord with 8 Adivasi militant outfits today

The Centre and Assam government will sign a tripartite peace accord with eight Adivasi militant outfits of Assam in New Delhi today, 10 years after the peace process started.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 15-09-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 11:32 IST
Centre, Assam govt to sign peace accord with 8 Adivasi militant outfits today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre and Assam government will sign a tripartite peace accord with eight Adivasi militant outfits of Assam in New Delhi today, 10 years after the peace process started. The peace agreements will be signed in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The eight rebel groups are Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi People's Army (APA), All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA) and Santhali Tiger Force (STF) and the remaining three outfits are splinter groups of BCF, AANLA and ACMA. Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi People's Army (APA), All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA) and Santhali Tiger Force (STF) have been in a ceasefire with the government since 2012 and since then the cadres of the militant outfits are staying in designated camps.

"I am sure signing of the agreement will usher in a new era of peace & harmony in Assam," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. On January 27 this year, a total of 246 insurgents of two militant groups of the state laid down their arms and returned to the mainstream.

In an arms laying ceremonial function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, 169 insurgents of United Gorkha People's Organisation (UGPO) and 77 insurgents of Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) laid down their arms before Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Chief Executive Member of BTR Pramod Boro, CEM TAC Jibon Chandra Konwar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022