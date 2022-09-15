Left Menu

Cabinet reshuffle likely in Goa after Cong MLAs join BJP; CM meets governor but says they didn't discuss politics

The current cabinet has eleven ministers from the BJP besides Sudin Dhavalikar of the ally MGP. The state can have maximum of 12 ministers.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-09-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 11:40 IST
Cabinet reshuffle likely in Goa after Cong MLAs join BJP; CM meets governor but says they didn't discuss politics
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday morning amid talk of a cabinet reshuffle in the wake of eight Congress MLAs joining the ruling BJP.

The chief minister, however, told reporters here that the meeting, which followed Wednesday's dramatic developments, had nothing to do with politics.

He met the governor at Raj Bhavan to discuss programs for the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday (September 17), Sawant said.

But a senior BJP leader said a reshuffle was likely in the next few days as the party would need to accommodate at least a couple of Congress MLAs who have crossed over, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat.

The BJP now has 28 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly after eight Congress MLAs switched sides on Wednesday.

In 2019, when 10 out of 15 Congress MLAs had defected to the BJP en-masse, the ruling party had dropped three ministers to accommodate three new entrants, and the same pattern may be followed now, the leader said. The current cabinet has eleven ministers from the BJP besides Sudin Dhavalikar of the ally MGP. The state can have maximum of 12 ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022