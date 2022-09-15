Left Menu

Goa Speaker says he has accepted merger of CLP into BJP

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-09-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 11:59 IST
Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Thursday said he had accepted the merger of the state Congress Legislature Party (CLP) into the ruling BJP.

He went through a letter submitted by Congress MLAs and found that they have required numbers, he told reporters.

Eight out of 11 Congress MLAs on Wednesday passed a resolution to merge the legislature party into the BJP.

