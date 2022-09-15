BJP cites sting to fire fresh salvo at AAP over excise policy

The BJP on Thursday shared a purported sting to claim that the AAP government in Delhi framed its excise policy to help a select few and used the money earned through alleged corruption to fund its campaign in Goa and Punjab assembly polls.

The BJP showed the sting at a press conference in which a person linked to liquor trade is claiming that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government deliberately kept smaller players out of its ''tailor-made'' excise policy, now scrapped, to help a few persons monopolise the market.

Kejriwal has no moral right to continue as chief minister, the party said.

The person featuring in the sting is an accused in the case registered by the CBI to probe the alleged corruption linked to the policy, the BJP said.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the AAP government tried to ensure that only a few persons control the cash flow related to trade. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that it was done for corruption.

This money was used for the polls in Goa and Punjab, Trivedi alleged.

He noted that Kejriwal used to tell people to do a sting on those seeking money illegally from them and he will act against the culprits. This is the second such sting, the BJP spokesperson said, and no party's character has been distorted so much power than that of the AAP in last seven to eight years.

Either Kejriwal should act or he should apologise for his statement, he said. The character of the Aam Aadmi Party shows that politics for it is about ''commission'', he alleged.

Those who benefited from the excise policy also framed it, he said, adding that the sting was already in public domain and was not done by the BJP. The BJP has only shared it, he said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Kejriwal has no moral right to continue.

The AAP leader has repeatedly claimed that the excise policy was above board and the BJP has been using probe agencies to target his government for political reasons.

