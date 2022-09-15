Left Menu

Goa Congress in-charge arrives in Panaji to hold meetings

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-09-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 13:38 IST
The Congress's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao would be holding meetings with party leaders here on Thursday, a day after eight of its 11 MLAs joined the ruling BJP.

Rao arrived in Goa late Wednesday night.

“I just came. I will be meeting all the members of legislative assembly (of the party) and office bearers,” he told reporters.

Congress is now left with three MLAs in the coastal state.

“I don't want to make any comments right now,” Rao added.

