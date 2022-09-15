Goa Congress in-charge arrives in Panaji to hold meetings

The Congress's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao would be holding meetings with party leaders here on Thursday, a day after eight of its 11 MLAs joined the ruling BJP.

Rao arrived in Goa late Wednesday night.

“I just came. I will be meeting all the members of legislative assembly (of the party) and office bearers,” he told reporters.

Congress is now left with three MLAs in the coastal state.

“I don't want to make any comments right now,” Rao added.

