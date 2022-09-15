Spl status for all backward states if non-BJP alliance comes to power at Centre: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that special category status will be granted to ''all the backward states'' if the united opposition that he seeks to build comes to power at the Centre.

The JD(U) leader made the remark in reply to a query from journalists on the sidelines of a function here.

''If we get an opportunity to form the next government, all the backward states will be granted the special category status. There is no reason why it cannot be done,'' said Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP and joined the seven-party 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.

