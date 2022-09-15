Left Menu

Spl status for all backward states if non-BJP alliance comes to power at Centre: Nitish

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-09-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 13:46 IST
Spl status for all backward states if non-BJP alliance comes to power at Centre: Nitish
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that special category status will be granted to ''all the backward states'' if the united opposition that he seeks to build comes to power at the Centre.

The JD(U) leader made the remark in reply to a query from journalists on the sidelines of a function here.

''If we get an opportunity to form the next government, all the backward states will be granted the special category status. There is no reason why it cannot be done,'' said Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP and joined the seven-party 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.

