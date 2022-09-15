Left Menu

Odisha: Ex-Congress MLA Gopnararayan Das dies at 75

Congress leader and former Odisha legislator Gopnararayan Das died on Thursday at the age of 75.He was admitted to the Balasore district headquarters hospital on Wednesday night after he complained of chest pain.He died of cardiac arrest in the morning as he was being shifted to a hospital in Cuttack for better treatment, his family said.Das is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Das is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. As a Congress leader, he was elected as a councillor of the Balasore Municipality in 1973. He became the chairperson of the Balasore Sadar block in 1980.

Das won on a Congress ticket from the Balasore Sadar constituency in 1985, defeating Arun Dey of the CPI by a narrow margin of 85 votes.

