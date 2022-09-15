Left Menu

Monsoon session of MP Assembly adjourned sine die two days ahead of its schedule amid noisy scenes

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday, two days before it was scheduled to end, amid pandemonium over alleged irregularities in nutritious meal scheme and other issues.The monsoon session, which began on Tuesday, was scheduled to end on September 17.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-09-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 14:48 IST
Monsoon session of MP Assembly adjourned sine die two days ahead of its schedule amid noisy scenes
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday, two days before it was scheduled to end, amid pandemonium over alleged irregularities in nutritious meal scheme and other issues.

The monsoon session, which began on Tuesday, was scheduled to end on September 17. Soon after the House assembled for the Question Hour on Thursday, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh called for a discussion on an adjournment motion over an audit report on alleged irregularities in the nutritious meal scheme.

Some other Congress MLAs backed his demand, following which state assembly affairs minister Narottam Mishra said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already made a statement over the meal scheme issue a day ago. However, the opposition legislators as well as the treasury benches created noisy scenes over the issue, forcing Speaker Girish Gautam to adjourn the House for 10 minutes. After the House reassembled, members from both the sides created a ruckus. The proceedings were then adjourned till Zero Hour.

After the washout of the Question Hour, the House met for Zero Hour. But the issue of nutritious meal scheme once again figured. Besides, tribal legislator of the Congress, Panchlal Medha, trooped into the Well of the House saying that he wanted justice over the ill-treatment meted out to him the previous day.

Medha claimed that he was stopped by policemen at the entrance of the Vidhan Sabha complex and suffered injuries on his hand during a ''scuffle'' with them. The opposition and ruling party lawmakers entered the Well. Amid slogan shouting and noisy scenes, the speaker hurriedly transacted the listed business and adjourned the House sine die.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022