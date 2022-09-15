Sweden's PM resigns after election defeat

Sweden's outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has handed in her resignation to the speaker of parliament, she said on Thursday, paving the way for a change of government.

The speaker is now expected to give the head of Sweden's Moderate Party, Ulf Kristersson, a mandate to form a new government after Sunday's general election, which gave the right-wing bloc a majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)