PM Modi congratulates Angola's president on re-election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on being re-elected as the president of Angola.

Lourenco (68), has returned to power with a thin majority.

''Congratulations to H.E. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on being re-elected as the President of Angola. I look forward to working closely together for strengthening our bilateral relations,'' Modi tweeted.

