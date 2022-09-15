Left Menu

BJP offers 5 autos as 'gift' to Kejriwal after his run-in with Gujarat cops over auto ride

Delhi BJP MLAs on Thursday reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence here to gift him five autorickshaws, days after the AAP supremo had an argument with Gujarat Police personnel after they tried to stop him from travelling in a three-wheeler.Kejriwal has a convoy of 27 vehicles but he enacted a drama in Gujarat by insisting on travelling in an autorickshaw, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said outside the chief ministers Flagstaff Road residence.During a two-day visit to Gujarat earlier this week, Kejriwal had dinner at an auto drivers house in Ahmedabad on September 12.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 15:56 IST
BJP offers 5 autos as 'gift' to Kejriwal after his run-in with Gujarat cops over auto ride
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP MLAs on Thursday reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here to ''gift'' him five autorickshaws, days after the AAP supremo had an argument with Gujarat Police personnel after they tried to stop him from travelling in a three-wheeler.

Kejriwal has a convoy of 27 vehicles but he enacted a drama in Gujarat by insisting on travelling in an autorickshaw, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said outside the chief minister's Flagstaff Road residence.

During a two-day visit to Gujarat earlier this week, Kejriwal had dinner at an auto driver's house in Ahmedabad on September 12. He was picked up from his five-star hotel by the auto driver.

A heated argument broke out between Kejriwal and police personnel part of his security detail after they tried to stop him from travelling in the auto citing security concerns. Later, a policeman sat beside the auto driver and two police vehicles escorted the autorickshaw.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal, Bidhuri said, ''He has a convoy of 27 vehicles and 200 security personnel have been deployed for his security and yet he enacted a drama by insisting on travelling in an autorickshaw in Gujarat. So, we are gifting him these autos to fulfil his wish of travelling in three-wheelers in Delhi.'' One autorickshaw will serve as a pilot, one with the tricolour is for the chief minister, another two are for those who will escort him, and one is for his private secretary, the BJP leader said.

During his argument with Gujarat Police personnel, Kejriwal told them that he did not want their security and that he should be allowed to travel in the autorickshaw for dinner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace; Guests call out burkini ban at Tunisian hotels as discriminatory and more

World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022