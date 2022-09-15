Left Menu

MP: Rahul will not gain politically from 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', says Athawale

15-09-2022
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday dubbed the Congress' cross-country march led by Rahul Gandhi as ''Bharat Todo Yatra'' and said it would not bring any political gain to the latter.

The march does not have ''dum'' (strength) and, therefore, its opponents had no ''gum'' (grudge) over it, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said here.

Gandhi has embarked on a 3,570 kilometre 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari last week to rejuvenate the party.

''The Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar has united different religions, castes and languages of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking this forward with his 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' vision. Rahul will not gain politically from the yatra as long as Modi is PM,'' he claimed.

Queried on eight Congress MLAs joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa, Athawale said the development took place as the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is not liked.

''There is nothing left in the Congress. (Senior leader) Ghulam Nabi Azad quit, others have left, all because they are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi's leadership,'' the Union minister said.

He decried the rape of a 3-year-old girl in Bhopal recently and said the perpetrators should get capital punishment.

Athawale is here to inaugurate a two-day workshop of his ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

