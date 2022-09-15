Punjab BJP seeks probe into AAP's 'baseless' accusation of MLA poaching

A delegation of the Punjab BJP on Thursday demanded from the governor a probe into AAP's “baseless” accusation that BJP tried to poach its MLAs. The delegation led by the state unit chief Ashwani Sharma demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court during their meeting with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Thursday.

The demand came a day after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party lodged a complaint with the Punjab Police with an accusation that BJP attempted to poach its MLAs.

State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema along with party MLAs had met Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday over the issue and demanded a thorough probe.

The ruling party had earlier said that at least 10 of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore to each of them in a bid to topple the state government.

After meeting the governor on Thursday, Punjab BJP chief Sharma accused the AAP of creating a “drama” to defame the BJP. “We will not let them get away with it.'' “We demanded from the governor that a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into (Arvind) Kejriwal's drama and baseless accusation should be conducted so that truth can come out,” said Sharma while addressing the media here.

Sharma was accompanied by Punjab BJP leaders Subhash Sharma and Jeevan Gupta.

