Spanish federation denies charges of using funds for party

The Spanish soccer federation has denied accusations by a former employee that federation funds went to pay for a party with young ladies and to hire a detective to investigate the head of Spains players union.The federation run by Luis Rubiales issued a statement on Thursday firmly denying the charges made to state prosecutors by the presidents own uncle and his former chief of staff, Juan Rubiales.

— The Spanish soccer federation has denied accusations by a former employee that federation funds went to pay for a party with "young ladies" and to hire a detective to investigate the head of Spain's players' union.

The federation run by Luis Rubiales issued a statement on Thursday "firmly denying" the charges made to state prosecutors by the president's own uncle and his former chief of staff, Juan Rubiales. Juan Rubiales was fired by the federation in July.

The federation released the statement after Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported Juan Rubiales told state prosecutors that federation officials used federation funds to pay for a private party at a rental property that included "young ladies." According to El Mundo, Juan Rubiales also accused the federation of paying a private detective to gather information on the head of the players' union.

The federation responded that the alleged party was "a work meeting" that included Juan Rubiales and the property where it was held was rented by each of its attendants, not with federation funds. It added that "not on that date nor at any other time has one single euro been dedicated to questions that are not related to the running of the federation." Luis Rubiales, a UEFA vice-president, is leading Spain's and Portugal's joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

