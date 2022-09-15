Marathwada Liberation Day: Flag hoisting time changed to allow Maha CM to attend Telangana event, says Danve

The timing of the flag hoisting in Aurangabad to mark Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din was being changed to allow Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to attend a function connected with the event in Telangana in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part, Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve claimed on Thursday.

Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din marks the integration of Marathwada's with India after security forces invaded Hyderabad and defeated the Nizam and his Razakar units on September 17, 1948.

''The flag hoisting ceremony takes places every September 17 at Siddharth Garden here at 9am. However, I have been told it will take place at 7am this year so that Chief Minister Shinde can attend the Hyderabad Liberation Day event in Telangana, which is being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah,'' Danve claimed.

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council also said grand celebrations were being held in Karnataka and Telangana to mark the event, but nothing was being done in the state despite the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government allotting Rs 75 crore.

