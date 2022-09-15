Left Menu

Former TN CM Annadurai remembered

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:10 IST
Tamil Nadu led by Chief Minister M K Stalin paid floral tributes to Dravidian icon and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on his 114th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Stalin, who launched the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for school children, coinciding with Annadurai's birth anniversary, paid floral tributes to a portrait kept at his memorial in Nelpettai in Madurai. He was joined by the State Ministers and officials. Several political leaders and officials too paid floral tributes to a portrait of the late Chief Minister kept at his statue on Anna Salai here.

Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, popularly known as Anna, was the chief source of inspiration for both the ruling DMK, which he founded, and the opposition AIADMK. He was instrumental in renaming the then Madras State as Tamil Nadu, during his tenure as Chief Minister.

The AIADMK members led by interim general secretary K Palaniswami garlanded Anna's statue here.

Expelled AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, who too paid floral tributes to the leader, expressed that the AIADMK factions divided on the leadership issue should sink the differences and unite.

''The AIADMK should remain as a strong force. I will visit the AIADMK State headquarters at an opportune moment,'' she said.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Sasikala said the AIADMK would walk on the path of Anna.

In Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the Union Territory in paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister and founder of DMK on the occasion.

Transport Minister Chandrapriyanka, Government whip Arumugham, legislators and delegates of different organisations paid homage at the statue.

Puducherry units of the AIADMK (East and West wings) celebrated the birth anniversary of Annadurai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

