Ahmedabad civic body-run medical college named after PM Modi

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:10 IST
A medical college run by an education trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was on Thursday named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Medical Education Trust (MET) runs the college in Ahmedabad's Maninagar area.

''Now, the 'AMC MET Medical College', which runs from the campus of AMC-run LG Hospital in Maninagar area of the city, will be known as 'Narendra Modi Medical College', announced Hitesh Barot, chairman of the municipal corporation's standing committee.

A proposal to christen the medical college after Modi was unanimously passed in a standing committee meeting held on Thursday, he said.

The college was built when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister, Barot said.

Last year, a cricket stadium built in Ahmedabad was named after the Prime Minister, a move which had triggered a controversy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

