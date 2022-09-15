Arunachal Pradesh CM meets PM Modi

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital on Thursday.

Khandu said PM Modi's vision has been vital in the growth trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision has been vital in the growth trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh in last 8 years. As we step up the pace of progress, sought his valuable guidance. Honoured to have called on Hon PM today in New Delhi," Khandu said in a tweet. (ANI)

