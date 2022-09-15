Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh CM meets PM Modi

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital on Thursday.

Updated: 15-09-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:17 IST
Arunachal Pradesh CM meets PM Modi
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (source: PMO twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Khandu said PM Modi's vision has been vital in the growth trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision has been vital in the growth trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh in last 8 years. As we step up the pace of progress, sought his valuable guidance. Honoured to have called on Hon PM today in New Delhi," Khandu said in a tweet. (ANI)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

