Arunachal Pradesh CM meets PM Modi
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital on Thursday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital on Thursday.
Khandu said PM Modi's vision has been vital in the growth trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh.
"Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision has been vital in the growth trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh in last 8 years. As we step up the pace of progress, sought his valuable guidance. Honoured to have called on Hon PM today in New Delhi," Khandu said in a tweet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- New Delhi
- PM Modi
- Adarniya PM Shri
- Khandu
- PM Modi's
- Pema Khandu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi
J-K's Kishtwar accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased
President Murmu, PM Modi extend wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi
Himachal Pradesh CM thanks PM Modi for allocation of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to state
PM Modi expresses anguish over deaths in Kishtwar accident