Punjab BJP seeks probe by HC judge into AAP's 'baseless' accusation of MLA poaching

A delegation of the Punjab BJP on Thursday demanded from the governor a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into AAP's “baseless” accusation that BJP tried to poach its MLAs.

The delegation led by the state unit chief Ashwani Sharma demanded the probe during their meeting with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Thursday.

The demand came a day after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party lodged a complaint with the Punjab Police with an accusation that BJP attempted to poach its MLAs. The Punjab police had registered an FIR in the matter.

State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema along with party MLAs had met Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday over the issue and demanded a thorough probe.

The ruling party had earlier said that at least 10 of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore to each of them in a bid to topple the state government.

After meeting the governor on Thursday, Punjab BJP chief Sharma accused the AAP of creating a drama to defame the BJP. ''We will not let them get away with it.'' “We demanded from the governor that a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into (Arvind) Kejriwal's drama and baseless accusation should be conducted so that truth can come out,” said Sharma while addressing the media here.

Sharma accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to divert attention of the people from his party's “failures” in Punjab with his accusations.

The delegation also demanded an analysis of the audio clip by the CBI of a conversation purportedly between Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari and one of his former close aides. In the clip, Sarari and his aide are purportedly heard discussing ways to get some contractors involved in the transport of food grains ''trapped'' with the help of government officials to extract money from them.

“Why is no FIR still lodged in the Fauja Singh Sarari matter? They are now saying the party will get the audio clip examined. We have demanded a CBI probe into the matter,” he said.

Replying to a question on luxury car maker BMW's denial of setting up a plant in Punjab, Sharma said the development shows how fake the AAP leaders are.

A person who is occupying the post of chief minister is still indulging in propaganda and spouting lies, he alleged, asking the ruling party to first address the burning issues of the state. German carmaker BMW, to the embarrassment of the AAP government in the state, had on Wednesday said it had no plans to set up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab.

The company's statement had come on heels of the Punjab government’s claim that BMW had agreed to set up an auto part manufacturing unit in the state.

Sharma was accompanied by Punjab BJP leaders Subhash Sharma and Jeevan Gupta.

