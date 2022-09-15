Arunachal Pradesh CM dismisses Opposition's claims of Chinese intrusion; says Rahul Gandhi lacks knowledge of northeast

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu dismissed opposition's claims of Chinese forces entering the Indian territory and said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue but himself lacks thorough knowledge about the north-east. "Rahul Gandhi doesn't have much knowledge of the northeast, let alone Arunachal. He raises such issues about the northeast on which he doesn't have in-depth knowledge," said CM Khandu.

His remarks came after the Congress leader said that 1,000 square kilometres of Indian territory was given to China. "China has refused to accept India's demand of restoring the status quo of April 2020. PM has given 1000 Sq Km of territory to China without a fight. Can GOI explain how this territory will be retrieved?," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

CM Khandu further clarified that all activities that were being carried out were in Chinese territory. "Saw on social media that Chinese entered (Indian side) and are constructing again. As per the report which I received, they didn't. All activities are in their own territory. The opposition's claims are wrong. I say confidently there's no Chinese intrusion in Arunachal," he added.

Earlier in the day, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital. Khandu said PM Modi's vision has been vital in the growth trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision has been vital in the growth trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh in last 8 years. As we step up the pace of progress, sought his valuable guidance. Honoured to have called on Hon PM today in New Delhi," Khandu said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)