Left Menu

Air defence systems are priority for Ukraine - Zelenskiy

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-09-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 19:57 IST
Air defence systems are priority for Ukraine - Zelenskiy
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday air defence systems were a priority for his country as it attempts to protect its cities and towns from Russian strikes.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Kyiv with the visiting president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskiy also said Ukraine had not yet received a positive response from Israel on the possible supply of aerial defence systems.

Zelenskiy said air defence systems promised previously by Germany and the United States had not yet arrived in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022