Russian President Vladimir Putin said he understood China's Xi Jinping had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of Russian losses on the ground. DIPLOMACY

* Putin also praised China's leader for what he said was a "balanced" position on the conflict. * At the first meeting between Xi and Putin since they declared a "no limits" friendship weeks before Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine, Xi said China would support Russia over its core interests.

* European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, visiting Kyiv, said Ukraine was making good progress towards joining the EU. FIGHTING

* Serhiy Gaidai, Ukrainian governor of Luhansk province, which is almost wholly under Russian control, said Russian forces were now digging in there, and he did not expect any repeat of the swift collapse seen in neighbouring Kharkiv. * Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine, was targeted by eight cruise missiles that destroyed the water pumping station and caused the Inhulets River to break through a dam, officials said.

* Ukrainian military claimed destruction of a number of Russian troops and equipment in the Bakhmut direction in the east. It added that Russian troops were trying to strengthen their defensive positions in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

* Zelenskiy said Ukraine had recaptured around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles), apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv. QUOTES

* "We waited a long time for our guys. Of course we feel positive. Joy. But there is also fear - fear that the Russians could return here," Izium resident Liubov Sinna, 74, said. (Compiled by Peter Graff; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

