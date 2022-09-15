Backward states to get special status if opposition parties form government after 2024 polls: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said backward states in the country will get a special status "if a non-BJP government" is formed at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. "We have constantly been demanding special status. We have campaigned for it, and spoken about it in every meeting. If we (opposition) get to form government (at the Centre) the next time, then why would we not give special status to backward states? We're not talking only about Bihar. We're also talking about some other backward states that should get special status," Kumar told media persons here.

The Chief Minister also slammed the BJP for its remarks against the law and order situation in the state following the mass shooting incident in Begusarai which killed one person and left nine others injured. "The police officials there are keeping an eye on everything and all the aspects are being investigated. Whatever they say does not make sense. We have been monitoring law and order continuously. Everything will be revealed," he said.

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at Union Minister Giriraj Singh over his allegation against Nitish Kumar in the Begusarai shooting incident, asking "if there is a rape taking place in any BJP-ruled state, is it their Chief Minister who is doing it?" "If crime is happening in BJP-ruled states, is it their CM doing it? If there is a rape happening, is it their CM who is doing it?" he asked.

Giriraj Singh had made allegations against Nitish Kumar following the incident. "The way Nitish Kumar is trying to spread frenzy by linking the serial firing in Begusarai with caste, it seems that Nitish Kumar has got the firing done," Singh alleged in a tweet.

Tejashwi alleged that BJP is the "Badka Jhootha Party" (big lier party) while claiming that there is a "Janta raj" in the state. "Some people are trying to give the (Begusarai) incident a different colour. It is 'Janta raj'. BJP's full form is 'Badka Jhootha Party'. They never do as they say, all they do is divide people and poison society," Tejashwi said. (ANI)

