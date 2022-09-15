If there is love for Dalits, then a Dalit should be CM: BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay

BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday called CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to name the new secretariat after B R Ambedkar a "good decision" but added that if there was love for weaker sections, a Dalit should be made the chief minister. "Naming the new secretariat of the Telangana government after Ambedkar is a good decision. But, what happened to KCR's promise that he would be beheaded if he did not keep his word? If there is love for Dalits then a Dalit should be seated as Chief Minister permanently as long as TRS is in power. A Dalit should be seated in the CM's new seat in the new secretariat," Bandi said.

Bandi Sanjay, who is currently in Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, paid tributes to the portrait of Bharat Ratna Swargiya Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya by placing flowers in honor of Engineers Day. While talking to the media, he invited the public to the Telangana Liberation Day event.

"Telangana Liberation Day is being officially organized at the Parade Grounds under the leadership of Amit Shah. There will be a parade of central government forces. There will be cultural programs. Everyone should come to the parade grounds at 8 o'clock in the morning, the day after tomorrow," the BJP State President said. He further attacked KCR for not celebrating the event earlier.

"Only after the central government announced, KCR announced that he will celebrate National integration Day. National integration Day is being celebrated to satisfy the MIM party," Bandi Sanjay said. Earlier on Wednesday, Bandi slammed KCR for not fulfilling his promises of providing houses to the people and alleged that he asked for a bribe to provide houses to poor people. He also promised that if the BJP government comes to power they will allot houses to all the homeless people if it is voted in the State.

Telangana has been witnessing a strong war of words between the ruling TRS and the state's opposition BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)