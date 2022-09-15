Von der Leyen: Supporting Ukraine is costly, but freedom is priceless

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 22:50 IST
Supporting Ukraine comes at a high cost, but freedom is "priceless," European Commission chief Urszula Von der Leyen said on Thursday amid soaring inflation and high energy prices in Europe.

The EU's sanctions on Russia are having a deep and visible impact, European Commission President Urszula Von der Leyen told Reuters at an interview in Kyiv, shortly after she met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Asked about the potential impact of Europe's unfolding cost of living and energy crises on support for Ukraine, Von der Leyen said supporting Ukraine "comes at a high cost, but our freedom, the international peace order, and democracy, is priceless."

