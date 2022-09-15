Republicans using migrants as 'political pawns,' White House says
Republican governors are using migrants as "political pawns," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday, when asked about a decision by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
She also described the move as a "premeditated political stunt."
