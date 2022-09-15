Left Menu

Republicans using migrants as 'political pawns,' White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 23:51 IST
Republicans using migrants as 'political pawns,' White House says
  • Country:
  • United States

Republican governors are using migrants as "political pawns," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday, when asked about a decision by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

She also described the move as a "premeditated political stunt."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
2
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Meta commences Community Chats testing for Facebook Groups in Messenger

Meta commences Community Chats testing for Facebook Groups in Messenger

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022