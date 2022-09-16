Left Menu

Tunisian president issues new electoral law ahead of parliament elections in December -official gazette

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 16-09-2022 01:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 01:34 IST
Tunisian president issues new electoral law ahead of parliament elections in December -official gazette
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisian President Kais Saied has issued a new electoral law ahead of the parliament elections in December, Tunisia's official gazette said on Thursday.

Under the new law, people would vote for individuals rather than lists as in the previous elections, the gazette added.

Saied suspended the parliament in July 2021 and seized executive power in a move his critics called a coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
2
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022