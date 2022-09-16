Wall collapses following heavy rains in Lucknow, nine dead

At least nine people were killed here after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed following heavy rains, police said on Friday.

One person was pulled out alive from the debris, they said.

''Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed,'' Joint Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order), Piyush Mordia told PTI.

''We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive,'' he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident and issued directions to provide Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of each of the deceased, his office said in a tweet.

The officials of the district administration have been directed to arrange adequate treatment for the injured. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

