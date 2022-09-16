Left Menu

Putin, Xi to speak at summit in Uzbekistan

Putin and Xi are attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional body their countries have led since inception which now also includes heavyweights such as India and is about to admit Iran. Putin on Thursday said he understood that Xi had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China's leader for what he said was a "balanced" position on the conflict. Putin also plans to meet the leaders of Azerbaijan, India and Turkey on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 12:59 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

