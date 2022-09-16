Centre upgrades BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's 'Z' category security across India

The Central government has upgraded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's 'Z' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security from three states to across India, sources said on Friday. Earlier, the CRPF had been providing 'Z' category security to Sirsa in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi only.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took the decision to upgrade Sirsa's security based on recent inputs of threat perception to the BJP leader. "The security of Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been upgraded from three states to across the country. The security was upgraded after reviewing threat perception," a top government source told ANI requesting anonymity.

This is the second time when Union Home upgraded Sirsa's security within two years. Earlier in 2021, the Ministry had upgraded the security cover of Sirsa from the 'Y' category security to the 'Z' category days after he joined BJP after leaving Shiromani Akali Dal. Then, Sirsa was provided a 'Z' category security cover in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab states. (ANI)

