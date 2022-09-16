Left Menu

Nine dead as wall collapses following heavy rains in Lucknow

Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Piyush Mordia told PTI.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An under-construction boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed here following heavy overnight rains, leaving nine labourers dead and another injured, police said on Friday.

One person was pulled out alive from the debris, they said.

''Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed,'' Joint Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order), Piyush Mordia told PTI.

''We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris. One person was rescued alive,'' he said.

District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said the under-construction wall collapsed following heavy rains.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Civil) Hospital, he said.

The deceased hailed from Jhansi district.

President Droupadi Murmu, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the loss of lives.

Adityanath has issued directions to provide Rs 4 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of each of the deceased, his office said in a tweet.

The Jhansi district administration said the bodies of the deceased will be brought to Pachvara in Mauranipur area of Jhansi district after postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

