Princes William, Harry to stand vigil at Queen Elizabeth's coffin on Saturday

Queen Elizabeth's eight grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, will stand vigil beside her coffin for 15 minutes on Saturday evening, a Kensington Palace spokesman said on Friday.

Elizabeth's coffin is lying in state at Westminster Hall in central London to allow thousands of members of the public to pay their respects to the late monarch.

