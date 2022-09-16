Left Menu

India PM Modi calls for reliable supply chain in summit with Putin, Xi

Modi was addressing a summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members in the Silk Road city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan on Friday. "The pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine have caused many disruptions in global supply chains, leaving the world facing unprecedented energy and food crises.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:14 IST
India PM Modi calls for reliable supply chain in summit with Putin, Xi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the extended format of SCO Summit in Samarkand.(Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on leaders of regional security bloc that includes Russia and China to address energy and food crises sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Modi was addressing a summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members in the Silk Road city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan on Friday.

"The pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine have caused many disruptions in global supply chains, leaving the world facing unprecedented energy and food crises. SCO should strive to develop reliable, resilient and diversified supply chains in our region," Modi said. Other than India, SCO members include China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and SCO member states are expected to discuss energy security at the summit, which coincides with a sharp rise in Indian imports of Russian oil, coal and fertiliser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022