Left Menu

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh will join the BJP next week, a party spokesperson said on Friday.Singh will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP. He had floated the Punjab Lok Congress PLC last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:21 IST
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
  • Country:
  • India

Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh will join the BJP next week, a party spokesperson said on Friday.

Singh will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP. He had floated the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister. Singh (80) will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other leaders in Delhi.

Seven former MLAs and one former MP, who joined the PLC, will be among those to follow Singh on Monday, PLC spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal told PTI over phone. Other office bearers and district presidents of the PLC will join the BJP in a separate event in Chandigarh next week, Baliawal added. Singh, who recently returned from London following a spinal surgery, has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the past fortnight. After his meeting with Shah on September 12, Singh said he held a very productive discussion on various issues related to national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the state's overall holistic development. Singh had conveyed his intention to merge his party with the BJP before departing for London, senior Punjab BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal had said in July. The former chief minister would announce the merger upon his return, Grewal had said at the time. The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family. He quit the Congress after being replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi last year. However, the Congress was routed in the Assembly polls in February with Channi losing both the seats he contested. The PLC contested the elections in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyuk). However, none of its candidates could register a win, with Singh himself losing from his home turf of Patiala Urban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022