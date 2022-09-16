Left Menu

Ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP on Monday

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 15:04 IST
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday. According to Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, Amarinder Singh is also likely to merge his party PLC with the BJP in the national capital on September 19.

The development comes days after Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. "Had a very productive meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. Discussed various issues pertaining to National security, the rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the overall holistic development of Punjab," Singh had tweeted.

Amarinder Singh who broke ties with Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections had fought the polls in alliance with BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

