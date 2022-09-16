Maha: Have not levelled personal allegations against Pawar, says Bawankule

Left Menu

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said he had not levelled any personal allegation against National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar but the latter had taken his statement on Baramati as one.Bawankule had recently said that the BJP would win Pawars home turf Baramati in upcoming polls, which had invited a sharp rebuke from the NCP.We dont want to level personal allegations against Pawar.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 15:11 IST
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said he had not levelled any personal allegation against National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar but the latter had taken his statement on Baramati as one.

Bawankule had recently said that the BJP would win Pawar's home turf Baramati in upcoming polls, which had invited a sharp rebuke from the NCP.

''We don't want to level personal allegations against Pawar. That is not our culture. We are strengthening our party through our works. My statement on finishing off NCP in Baramati was taken as a personal allegation by Pawar,'' Bawankule told reporters.

Queried on prospects of a separate Vidarbha state, Bawankule said the BJP supports such a demand but a decision on this aspect would be taken by the prime minister, central and state leaders.

