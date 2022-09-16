Left Menu

Sajjad Lone wanted to be J&K CM with only 6 MLAs: Governor Malik

Lone said he had six MLAs but told me if you administer me the oath, I will prove my majority in a week.Malik spoke of the circumstances in which he dissolved the Assembly in November 2018 although PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had staked claim to form a government with the support of the Congress and the National Conference NC.The PDP-BJP government headed by Mehbooba had earlier collapsed in June 2018 after the BJP pulled out of the coalition.Malik said he had told Lone, That is not the governors role and I will not do it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 15:45 IST
Sajjad Lone wanted to be J&K CM with only 6 MLAs: Governor Malik
  • Country:
  • India

Peoples Conference leader Sajjad Lone wanted to be Jammu and Kashmir chief minister just before the dissolution of the Assembly in 2018 although he had only six MLAs, the erstwhile state's last governor Satya Pal Malik has said.

Throwing light on behind-the-scenes political manoeuvring that preceded the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by him in 2018, Malik, now the governor of Meghalaya, described Lone as the ''blue-eyed boy'' of the Centre.

He said he had asked Lone to write to him about the support he enjoyed in the 87-member House. Lone said he had six MLAs but ''told me if you administer me the oath, I will prove my majority in a week''.

Malik spoke of the circumstances in which he dissolved the Assembly in November 2018 although PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had staked claim to form a government with the support of the Congress and the National Conference (NC).

The PDP-BJP government headed by Mehbooba had earlier collapsed in June 2018 after the BJP pulled out of the coalition.

Malik said he had told Lone, ''That is not the governor's role and I will not do it. The Supreme Court will flog me. The next day the Supreme Court will say you summon the House. You will lose. I will not do this.'' The governor said it seemed that the PDP-NC-Congress combine may have had a majority but ''foolishly'' they had not held a formal meeting or passed a resolution or given a letter of support ''to the lady (Mehbooba)''.

Malik told ''The Wire'' in an interview that he had spoken to the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley about the situation and sought directions from the Centre. He said he had told Jaitley that if he got a letter from Mehbooba Mufti staking claim to form the government, ''I am bound to call her for oath''.

The Centre had not given him any advice and told him to do what he thought was appropriate. He had then dissolved the Assembly in November 2018, Malik said.

Mehbooba Mufti wanted to reach the governor's house with the support of 56 MLAs which included the Congress and the NC, but the letter could not be delivered as the fax machine of the Raj Bhavan in Jammu was out of order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022