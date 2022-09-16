Left Menu

UK PM Truss to meet U.S. President Biden on Sunday

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 16:42 IST
UK PM Truss to meet U.S. President Biden on Sunday
Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss will host U.S. President Joe Biden at her Downing Street office on Sunday for an informal meeting ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Truss's spokesperson said on Friday.

Truss will also meet Irish, Canadian and Polish leaders on Sunday. On Saturday she will meet the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022