UK PM Truss to meet U.S. President Biden on Sunday
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 16:42 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss will host U.S. President Joe Biden at her Downing Street office on Sunday for an informal meeting ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Truss's spokesperson said on Friday.
Truss will also meet Irish, Canadian and Polish leaders on Sunday. On Saturday she will meet the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand.
