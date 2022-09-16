All 3 garbage hills in Delhi will be cleared within a year if voted to power in civic polls: AAP leader

The AAP on Friday took a group of people to the Bhalswa landfill site here as part of its month-long campaign to highlight the Delhi civic body's ''failures'' under the BJP rule, but were stopped by the police, the party said.

The group, comprising men and women led by AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, held a protest after being stopped by the police and chanted slogans like 'Dekho dekho BJP ka chamatkar dekho, kude ka pahad dekho' (see the BJP's miracle, see the mountain of garbage). ''Under the leadership of AAP MLA Pathak, a large number of people from North Delhi went to see the mountain of garbage. But, the police prevented people from reaching Bhalswa landfill site by putting up barricades,'' the party said in a statement. Pathak hit out at the BJP-led Centre over deployment of police near the landfill site, accusing it of giving priority to the safety of the garbage hill over the safety of women. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given three ''huge mountains of garbage'' to Delhi and it is ''going to create 16 new mountains of garbage'' at various locations in the city, he claimed. The civic body had on Thursday rejected a similar claim by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, saying there was ''no plan'' to establish any new sanitary landfill site. ''If that happens, it will become difficult for the people of Delhi to live in the city,'' he said and assured that the AAP will not allow the civic body to create any new garbage hill. Pathak also promised that all the three existing garbage hills, located on the city borders, will be cleared ''within a year'' if the AAP is voted to power in the municipal elections. Elections to constitute a new civic body in Delhi are yet to be held as an exercise for delimitation of municipal wards is underway. The police had prevented AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj from taking a group of people to the Okhla landfill site on Thursday and AAP MLA Atishsi from taking people to the Ghazipur landfill site on Wednesday, drawing protest by the party leaders and workers.

