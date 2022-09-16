Left Menu

Delhi ACB searches AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's house, other locations in graft case

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday conducted searches at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khans house and his other locations and seized Rs 12 lakh as well as an unlicensed weapon, officials said.The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 18:07 IST
The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday conducted searches at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's house and his other locations and seized Rs 12 lakh as well as an unlicensed weapon, officials said.

The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board. It issued a notice to Khan on Thursday for questioning in connection with the two-year-old corruption case. The Okhla MLA was called for questioning on Friday at 12 pm in connection with a 2020 case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office. A senior official said the searches were conducted on Friday at the house of Khan and his other locations. From one of the locations, Rs 12 lakh cash, an unlicensed weapon and some cartridges were seized, the official said. Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by ''bullying'' witnesses in a case against him.

