Ex-Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela meets KCR

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 18:17 IST
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Friday.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes amid indications of Rao launching a national party.

Rao and Vaghela discussed the ''country's politics and national issues,'' official sources said here.

Vaghela's meeting with Rao also comes close on the heels of former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy meeting the Telangana CM here.

KCR's office recently stated ''very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its (national party) policies will take place.'' The TRS, in its Foundation Day event in April this year, had adopted a resolution resolving that the party should play the key role in national politics in the larger interest of the country as the BJP is exploiting ''communal sentiments'' for its political convenience.

