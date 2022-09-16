US Domestic News Roundup: Donors double amount Iowa teen ordered to pay family of her accused rapist; Biden says haters won't have 'last word'; wants to end social media immunity and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Donors double amount Iowa teen ordered to pay family of her accused rapist

Donations for an Iowa teenager poured in on Thursday, doubling the $150,000 amount a court ordered her to pay the family of a man whom she killed after he allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. As of Thursday morning, a GoFundMe fundraiser for Pieper Lewis, 17, had raised more than $340,000, well past its $200,000 goal, less than two days after a judge sentenced the Des Moines teen in the killing of her accused rapist, whom she stabbed to death in 2020.

Biden says haters won't have 'last word'; wants to end social media immunity

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Americans to speak out against racism and extremism during a summit at the White House on Thursday and said he would ask Congress to do more to hold social media companies accountable for spreading hate. "White supremacists will not have the last word," Biden told the 'United We Stand' summit of bipartisan local leaders, experts and survivors.

Biden administration targets crypto enforcement, digital asset rules

U.S. government agencies must double down on digital asset sector enforcement and identify gaps in cryptocurrency regulation, the Biden administration said on Friday, citing their potential for misuse and harm even as it noted their growing role in global finance. The Treasury Department will also lead a group of government agencies that will consider a central bank digital currency, although the White House stopped short of endorsing a digital dollar.

Abortion gives Democrats a shot at flipping a Senate seat in Wisconsin

Nicole Slavin was a reliable Democratic voter in a conservative region of Wisconsin, but she realized casting a ballot was no longer enough after the state's abortion access vanished almost overnight. Slavin, a business development director, called upon her network of contacts to mobilize a group of women across party lines in support of U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, a Democrat who backs abortion rights. She knocked on doors for Barnes and organized an event for him last week that drew more than 100 women to a Green Bay brewery.

Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records

A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a third party to review records seized by the FBI for materials that could be privileged and kept from federal investigators.

U.S. railroads, workers avert shutdown, but hard work remains to finalize contract deal

U.S. freight railways and unions representing 115,000 workers may have reached a deal to avert a damaging shutdown that could have battered the U.S. economy, but the industry isn't clear of that danger yet. Leaders of the 12 unions involved in the talks must now sell agreements to members, who will vote to ratify or reject them over the next several weeks. And if Wednesday's rejection of the agreement by one of the smaller unions and complaints online by numerous union members are any guide, this won't be an easy sell.

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida governor say they were misled

Some migrants who were flown to the wealthy island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, said on Thursday they were duped about their destination, and Democratic leaders called for a probe of the move by Florida's Republican governor to send them there from Texas. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is up for re-election in November and seen as a possible presidential contender in 2024, took credit for the two flights, which originated in San Antonio, Texas, and stopped in Florida on the way to Martha's Vineyard.

Factbox-U.S. midterm elections: 12 governor races to watch

Thirty-six of the 50 states will elect governors in November's U.S. midterm elections. Though the races typically get less attention than the battle for control of Congress, they carry high stakes for issues such as abortion access, transgender rights, education and future elections in those states. Here are 12 of the most consequential gubernatorial races to watch.

In reversal, Republican Senate candidate Bolduc calls Biden 'legitimate president'

New Hampshire's Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Don Bolduc, said on Thursday that he believed the 2020 presidential election was legitimate, a reversal of his previous false claims that Democrat Joe Biden had won unfairly. Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general, said during a hard-fought Republican primary that he believed Republican Donald Trump's false claims that he had won the election, despite no credible evidence of widespread fraud.

Gay marriage bill hits snag in U.S. Senate, no vote until after elections

U.S. Senate votes on legislation protecting gay marriage on Thursday were put off until after the Nov. 8 congressional elections, as negotiators failed to win enough Republican support to ensure passage. The delay dashed the hopes of advocates who had sought prompt action on a bill already passed by the House of Representatives that would ensure protection for same-sex and interracial marriages.

