Indian PM Modi tells Russia's Putin now 'is not an era of war'
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.
"I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi told Putin on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Putin
- Narendra Modi
- Vladimir
- Modi
- Russian
- Uzbekistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
History's bookends: Putin reversed many Gorbachev reforms
Putin's schedule prevents him attending Gorbachev funeral - Kremlin
Putin will not attend Gorbachev funeral due to scheduling constraints - Kremlin
The union government has spent around Rs 1 lakh crore on various projects in Kerala: PM Narendra Modi.
Kremlin: Putin won't attend Gorbachev funeral, pays tribute