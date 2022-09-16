Praful Patel elevated as NCP vice president
Pawar was then authorised to name the national office-bearers and working committee of the party.Patel, who was named as the partys national vice president, was earlier a general secretary of the NCP.Lok Sabha members Sunil Tatkare and P P Mohammad Faizal, senior leaders Yoganand Shastri, K K Sharma, Narendra Verma and Jitendra Awhad have been appointed as national general secretaries of the party.Clyde Crasto has been appointed national spokesperson of the NCP.
- Country:
- India
Former Union minister Praful Patel has been elevated as vice president of Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, a party statement said on Friday. Pawar, 81, was re-elected as president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at its national convention held at the Talkatora Stadium here on Sunday. Pawar was then authorised to name the national office-bearers and working committee of the party.
Patel, who was named as the party's national vice president, was earlier a general secretary of the NCP.
Lok Sabha members Sunil Tatkare and P P Mohammad Faizal, senior leaders Yoganand Shastri, K K Sharma, Narendra Verma and Jitendra Awhad have been appointed as national general secretaries of the party.
Clyde Crasto has been appointed national spokesperson of the NCP. He will also be the party observer and co-ordinator for Goa.
The party has asked all general secretaries to consult Patel on any major policy decisions and keep him informed of various activities on a regular basis. Besides Pawar and Patel, the 12-member NCP working committee includes Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Fouzia Khan, P C Chacko, among others. The Working Committee also has 14 permanent invitees. Pawar had founded the NCP in 1999 after he was expelled from the Congress for questioning the rise of Sonia Gandhi in the party citing her foreign origins. PTI SKU SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Need for strict implementation of speed limit policy on highways: Pawar on Cyrus Mistry's death
CM should avoid confrontation, says Sharad Pawar on tussle over Dussehra rally venue
Sharad Pawar re-elected as President of National Congress Party
INLD's Sep 25 rally aims to bring Nitish, Tejashwi, Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh on one stage
Important to come together first, leader can be decided later: Nitish on Oppn alliance after meeting Pawar