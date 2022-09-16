Left Menu

No signs of recession yet in Italy, Draghi says

There are no signs of an economic recession in Italy, although growth is slowing as the country faces inflation and rising energy prices, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. 25 and Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, said he would not be willing to serve another term as prime minister.

There are no signs of an economic recession in Italy, although growth is slowing as the country faces inflation and rising energy prices, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. "Clearly there is a growth slowdown," Draghi told a news conference after approving an aid package worth some 14 billion euros ($14 billion) to shield firms and families from surging energy costs and consumer prices.

The government has forecast a full-year 2022 growth rate of 3.1%. Italy holds national elections on Sept. 25 and Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, said he would not be willing to serve another term as prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

