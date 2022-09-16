PM Modi meets Uzbek President Mirziyoyev in Samarkand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit here and the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

Prime Minister Modi earlier attended the 22nd SCO summit, which was hosted by President Mirziyoyev in this historic Uzbek city of Samarkand.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Over the years, it has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

