Will soon bring right to health bill: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government will soon bring a right to health bill as he claimed that their schemes so far have been ''brilliant''. ''You formed the government, we tried to give good administration. Our plans are brilliant. We have implemented the old pension scheme for employees. We brought a separate budget for farmers,'' Gehlot said addressing a Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games programme at Nainwan in Bundi. ''The Rajasthan government will soon bring a right to health bill. I hope that soon this bill will be passed so that people get their right,'' Gehlot added, stressing that their aim is to do ''positive politics''. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'', Gehlot said, ''He wants peace and harmony in the country. This is the purpose of the journey.'' PTI AG AG RDK RDK

