Will soon bring right to health bill: Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government will soon bring a right to health bill as he claimed that their schemes so far have been brilliant. The Rajasthan government will soon bring a right to health bill.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government will soon bring a right to health bill as he claimed that their schemes so far have been ''brilliant''. ''You formed the government, we tried to give good administration. Our plans are brilliant. We have implemented the old pension scheme for employees. We brought a separate budget for farmers,'' Gehlot said addressing a Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games programme at Nainwan in Bundi. ''The Rajasthan government will soon bring a right to health bill. I hope that soon this bill will be passed so that people get their right,'' Gehlot added, stressing that their aim is to do ''positive politics''. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'', Gehlot said, ''He wants peace and harmony in the country. This is the purpose of the journey.'' PTI AG AG RDK RDK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bundi
- Rajasthan
- Nainwan
- Bharat Jodo Yatra'
- PTI AG AG
- Gehlot
- Ashok Gehlot
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
ALSO READ
Repair roads damaged during monsoon: Rajasthan CM Askhok Gehlot to officials
Each Cong MLA in Karnataka to mobilise 5,000 people for 'Bharat Jodo yatra'
Efforts being made to defame Rajasthan: Gehlot
Higher rape cases in Raj due to mandatory FIR, but around 50 pc charges false: Gehlot on NCRB data
Rekha Sharma slams Gehlot over "50% Rape cases are Fake" remark