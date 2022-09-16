Left Menu

Will soon bring right to health bill: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government will soon bring a right to health bill as he claimed that their schemes so far have been brilliant. The Rajasthan government will soon bring a right to health bill.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:04 IST
Will soon bring right to health bill: Rajasthan CM
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government will soon bring a right to health bill as he claimed that their schemes so far have been ''brilliant''. ''You formed the government, we tried to give good administration. Our plans are brilliant. We have implemented the old pension scheme for employees. We brought a separate budget for farmers,'' Gehlot said addressing a Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games programme at Nainwan in Bundi. ''The Rajasthan government will soon bring a right to health bill. I hope that soon this bill will be passed so that people get their right,'' Gehlot added, stressing that their aim is to do ''positive politics''. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'', Gehlot said, ''He wants peace and harmony in the country. This is the purpose of the journey.'' PTI AG AG RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022