Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee to hold representatives' meeting on Sep 17

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:05 IST
The meeting of representatives of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will be held here on Saturday, a party spokesperson said on Friday.

The meeting will be held at 2 pm at Congress Headquarters in Jaipur.

Rajendra Singh Kumpawat, the state election officer appointed for the organisation elections will attend it, the spokesperson said.

In the meeting, identity cards for organisational election will be provided to the selected Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates from all the 400 blocks of the state.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress Organisation Secretary Kazi Nizamuddin will also be present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

