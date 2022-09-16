Left Menu

Zelenskiy alleges torture, war crimes evidence in recaptured northeast

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:29 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday many Ukrainians were buried at various sites in the newly-recaptured northeast including whole families and people who were tortured, likening the aftermath to Russia's withdrawal from near Kyiv months ago.

In an interview at his presidential office, he told Reuters an investigation was underway with international assistance and that there was evidence of Russian war crimes in those areas.

